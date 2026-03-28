Ayaz urges collective action for environmental protection

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday termed environmental protection a shared responsibility of all segments of society, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly habits beyond symbolic observances.

Addressing a ceremony held outside Parliament House to mark Earth Hour 2026, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Speaker said Earth Hour should not be viewed merely as switching off lights for one hour, but as a collective pledge to safeguard the planet.

He said that energy conservation measures are already being strictly enforced within Parliament House as part of broader efforts to ensure responsible use of resources.

As part of the global Earth Hour campaign led by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for nature, the lights of Parliament House were switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Like previous years, all unnecessary lighting remained turned off during this period.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that small individual actions, when combined, can lead to significant and lasting environmental impact.

He said that Pakistan is facing multiple challenges due to climate change, highlighting the need for comprehensive policy making and effective implementation to tackle these issues.

The Speaker stressed that timely measures are essential to ensure a safe and sustainable future for coming generations, adding that reducing air pollution and curbing harmful emissions are among the most pressing priorities.

He underscored the importance of sustainable use of natural resources and promoting environmentally responsible practices in everyday life.

Ayaz Sadiq said that protecting the environment can help realize the vision of a green, clean, and prosperous Pakistan, urging the nation to treat Earth Hour not as a one-time activity but as a continuing commitment.

He also appreciated the WWF’s efforts in raising environmental awareness and promoting climate consciousness among the public.