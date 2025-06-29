Ayaz underscores parliamentary supremacy on int’l Day of Parliamentarism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized the vital role of parliaments in sustaining democracy, asserting that parliamentary supremacy is essential for the stability of democratic systems

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism, said that a functional, transparent and effective parliament serves as a true voice of the people and plays a pivotal role in strengthening democratic institutions.

Highlighting Pakistan’s engagement on the global stage, he said the National Assembly remains an active and dynamic member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), contributing positively to the promotion of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law worldwide.

He stressed that fostering public participation, transparency, and accountability is indispensable for building a vibrant and responsive parliamentary system.

The Speaker reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to safeguarding parliamentary autonomy and promoting democratic values, legal order, and fundamental human rights across the country.

He said that Pakistan’s parliament would continue to work closely with the IPU towards the achievement of global peace, democracy, and sustainable development goals.

Underscoring the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, he said inter-parliamentary cooperation is not only instrumental in promoting mutual understanding but also in laying the groundwork for lasting peace and stability in the region.