Ayaz underscores mountains’ importance to Pakistan’s identity

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday highlighted the vital role of Pakistan’s mountain ranges in shaping the country’s identity, environment and future sustainability.

In his message on the occasion of International Mountain Day, the Speaker said Pakistan’s majestic mountain systems are not only symbols of national pride but also fundamental pillars of national security, water stability and ecological balance.

He said that the glaciers of the Himalayas and the Hindu Kush serve as the backbone of the country’s water system.

Expressing concern over the rapid melting of glaciers and the rising incidents of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need for urgent national attention and coordinated measures to address these challenges.

He reaffirmed that Parliament is fully committed to supporting environment-friendly legislation and facilitating constructive parliamentary dialogue on climate resilience.

“A comprehensive national strategy for the protection of mountains is the need of the hour,” he added.

The Speaker urged the youth to play an active role in environmental protection, saying that safeguarding Pakistan’s natural beauty is a shared national responsibility.

He said that mountain ecosystems guarantee biodiversity, water resources and climatic stability, and their preservation is directly linked to the nation’s future, agriculture, food security and livelihoods.

Calling for strong institutional cooperation to tackle climate-related threats, Ayaz Sadiq said efforts are underway for meaningful environmental lawmaking and effective oversight.

He also highlighted the critical role of communities living in mountain regions, describing them as “frontline defenders,” and underscored the state’s responsibility to provide them with essential facilities and protection.

The Speaker further stressed the importance of promoting scientific research and modern techniques to safeguard glaciers.

“International Mountain Day serves as a reminder of the collective duty to protect our natural endowments for future generations,” he said.