Ayaz Sadiq urges for stronger parliamentary ties with Uganda, Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held separate meetings with the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Jacob Marksons Oboth, and Deputy Speaker of House of the Nation of Bangladesh Barrister Kayser Kamal on the sidelines of 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral and parliamentary relations.

During a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Jacob Marksons Oboth, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, welcomed his counterpart and recalled his longstanding friendship with Uganda. He also recalled the role played by the former Ugandan Speaker, Madame Rebecca Kadaga, in supporting Pakistan’s successful bid for the Presidency of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in 2015.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan has resolved to renew and strengthen its friendships with African countries, stressing that it is time to further deepen Afro-Pak relations.

He described Uganda as an important country in Africa and invited the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda to lead a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also informed his Ugandan counterpart that an 18-member Pak-Uganda Parliamentary Friendship Group was already functioning in the National Assembly of Pakistan and expressed hope that a similar group would be established in the Parliament of Uganda.

The Ugandan Speaker informed him that a Friendship Group had already been constituted in his Parliament and handed over a copy of his letter dated September 9, 2026.

The two sides identified several potential areas of cooperation, including higher education, agriculture, food security, defence, climate change and parliamentary innovation.

Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan and said that issues of mutual concern could form part of an agreed agenda for future cooperation.

He briefed his Ugandan counterpart on Pakistan’s position regarding regional security and tensions with India, reiterating that Pakistan advocated the peaceful settlement of disputes and that war was not a solution.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s long experience in combating terrorism and the challenges arising from instability in the region.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq further invited Uganda to participate in the forthcoming conference of Women Parliamentarians of the CPA, to be hosted by the KP Assembly Branch of the CPA in March next year.

Later, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with Barrister Kayser Kamal, the Deputy Speaker of the House of the Nation of Bangladesh. Welcoming the Bangladeshi delegation, Speaker Sadiq offered Fateha for the departed soul of the spouse of the Bangladeshi Speaker.

He recalled his memorable visit to Dhaka for the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia and also referred to his meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan has always desired strong and cordial ties with Bangladesh. He recalled that Pakistan had supported Dr. Sharmeen Chaudhury for the chairpersonship of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and emphasized that there was considerable scope for mutual learning and cooperation between the two countries and their Parliaments.

The Speaker briefed the Deputy Speaker on Pakistan’s position regarding its dispute with India and reiterated that Pakistan believed in the peaceful settlement of disputes, stressing that war was not the solution.

Ayaz Sadiq also appreciated the Makkah Accord and said that the whole world is praising Pakistan’s role in facilitating historic diplomacy between Iran and the United States of America and the developments surrounding the first direct contact between the two countries in several decades.

He said that Pakistan remained vigilant against efforts aimed at undermining the peace process.

The Deputy Speaker of Bangladesh introduced Humam Quader Chawdhary, Member of Parliament and grandson of the former Speaker of United Pakistan, Ch. A.K.M. Fazlul Quader. He called for stronger ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries would improve further.

Barrister Mehbubul Alam Salehi, Member of Parliament from Jamaat-e-Islami, also called for closer relations between the two countries. Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal emphasised the importance of working together “shoulder to shoulder as brothers” and expressed satisfaction over the resumption of direct flights between Dhaka and Lahore.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also extended an invitation to the Deputy Speaker of Bangladesh to visit Pakistan.

The meetings concluded with a shared resolve to promote closer parliamentary engagement, people-to-people contacts, and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Uganda, as well as between Pakistan and Bangladesh.