Ayaz Sadiq lauds security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists in North Waziristan, commending their professionalism, courage and operational capabilities.

In a statement, the Speaker said the unwavering resolve of the security forces to eradicate terrorism was highly commendable. He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the nation saluted the courage and bravery of its valiant sons, adding that the steadfast determination of the nation and law-enforcement agencies to root out terrorism was appreciable.

He said the timely and effective operations conducted by the security forces reflected the nation’s firm resolve against terrorism. The successful actions against terrorists also sent a clear message to elements working against peace and stability, he added.

The Speaker said the national resolve and unity would remain intact until the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

He further said the sacrifices rendered by the security forces were a matter of pride for the entire nation.