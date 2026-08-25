Ayaz Sadiq Felicitates Muslim Ummah on Blessed Occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, particularly the people of Pakistan, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In his message, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) provide a model of mercy, love, brotherhood, justice, tolerance, patience and good character for all humanity.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH), through his exemplary conduct, taught the values of peace, equality, fraternity and respect for human dignity. He added that Eid Milad-un-Nabi provides an opportunity to renew the commitment to following these teachings in individual and collective lives and to promoting mutual respect, tolerance and harmony in society.

The Speaker said love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an essential part of faith and should be reflected through adherence to his teachings and way of life. He noted that the Prophet’s message was universal and emphasised justice, equality, human dignity and the protection of rights without discrimination based on religion, race, colour or social status.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Eid Milad-un-Nabi should also be observed as an occasion for self-reflection and reform. He stressed the need for Muslims to follow the Prophetic model in their conduct and dealings and said unity, mutual respect and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were essential to addressing challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

He called on religious scholars and spiritual leaders to promote brotherhood, tolerance, patience and inter-sectarian harmony in the light of the Seerah. He also stressed the importance of educating the younger generation about the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Speaker said the Seerah provides guidance on protecting the rights and dignity of women, children and all segments of society. He expressed concern over violence against women and children and stressed the need to ensure their safety, education, health, dignity and equal opportunities.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said following the Seerah could help promote peace, brotherhood and collective welfare. He prayed for peace, progress, prosperity, unity and stability in Pakistan and across the Muslim Ummah and for guidance to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). He said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provides guidance and enlightenment for all humanity and emphasised the values of justice, equality, brotherhood, tolerance and love for humanity.

The Deputy Speaker stressed the need to strengthen Muslim unity and national cohesion by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and avoiding sectarianism, hatred and division. He prayed for peace, unity and prosperity in Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah and for the ability to act upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).