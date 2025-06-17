Ayaz Sadiq attends Portuguese National Day

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq attended a ceremony to mark Portugal’s National Day as the chief guest.

Upon his arrival at the event, he was warmly received by the Ambassador of Portugal, Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, said a press release.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of both Pakistan and Portugal, setting a tone of mutual respect and friendship. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also participated in the ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the occasion.

In his remarks, the Speaker extended heartfelt congratulations to the people, government, and parliament of Portugal on their National Day.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Portugal enjoy friendly and trust-based bilateral relations.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand cooperation with Portugal in areas including education, trade, culture, and parliamentary exchanges.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ambassadors, educationists, business leaders, and members of civil society.