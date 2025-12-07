Ayaz praises security forces for eliminating 12 India-sponsored terrorists in Kalat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for eliminating 12 India-sponsored terrorists in Kalat district of Balochistan.

The Speaker said that the Pakistan army and law-enforcement agencies deserve the nation’s highest admiration for their “decisive and commendable” operations against externally sponsored terrorism.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands proud of the courage, sacrifices and unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s security forces.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the people of Pakistan remain united against all forms of terrorism and external conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the country.

He said that the ongoing operations being conducted under the national action plan are crucial for ensuring long-term national stability.

Ayaz Sadiqa said that the bravery and commitment of the personnel participating in counter-terrorism operations reflect the nation’s collective determination to eradicate terrorism from its roots.

The Speaker reaffirmed that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in this mission.