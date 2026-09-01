Ayaz pays tribute to security personnel martyred during anti-terrorism operations in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP): Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed grief over the martyrdom of six brave security personnel, including two officers and a Customs official, during successful operations against terrorists in the Chagai and Pishin districts of Balochistan.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs and also commended the professionalism and bravery of the security forces for eliminating 21 terrorists during the operations.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the martyrs had set a remarkable example of courage, devotion to duty and patriotism by sacrificing their lives for peace and security of the country and the protection of the lives of the countrymen.

He said that the nation would always remember the matchless sacrifices of its soldiers, who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland.

NA Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

Ayaz Sadiq also paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack on the Customs House and thwarting the nefarious attempt by terrorists to disrupt the movement of passengers by establishing an illegal checkpoint on the Quetta-Taftan Highway.

He lauded the professionalism and exceptional courage displayed by the security forces in successfully foiling the terrorists’ nefarious designs.

NA Speaker said that the security forces have demonstrated immense professionalism and extraordinary bravery during the operations against terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

He said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism, and that the national resolve would remain unwavering until the complete eradication of this menace.