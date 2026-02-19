Ayaz pays tribute to security forces for eliminating four terrorist in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating four terrorists belonging to “Fitna al-Hindustan” during an operation in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker lauded the professionalism and operational capability of the security forces, commending their swift and effective action against the militants.

He said the successful operation reflects the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies to root out terrorism from the country.

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed that operations against terrorists would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism is achieved.

He described the steadfast commitment of the security forces in the fight against extremism as highly commendable.

The Speaker emphasized that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He also paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by security personnel, saying that their bravery and dedication in confronting terrorists would always be remembered.

“The nation salutes the courage and spirit of our brave soldiers who remain at the forefront in the fight against Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists,” he added.