Ayaz pays tribute to APS martyrs on 11th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, on the 11th anniversary of the tragic incident, terming it one of the most heart-rending and unforgettable chapters in Pakistan’s history.

In his message, the Speaker said the sacrifices of the innocent students and teachers of APS stand as a powerful symbol of the nation’s unity and unwavering resolve against terrorism.

He said that the tragedy united the entire nation against extremism and strengthened the collective commitment to ensure peace and security.

Ayaz Sadiq lauded the patience and resilience shown by the families of the martyrs, describing their courage as a source of inspiration for the whole nation.

He reiterated that Parliament would continue to extend full support for effective legislation aimed at the complete eradication of terrorism.

The Speaker emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions would not rest until terrorism is eliminated in all its forms.

He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

Ayaz Sadiq also appreciated the security forces for successfully thwarting an attack on Cadet College Wana, praising their professionalism and vigilance.

“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Ayaz Sadiq said that December 16 serves as a day of renewed determination, national unity, and commitment to building a safe and secure future for coming generations.