Ayaz, Mustafa Shah extend warm felicitation to Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

The Speaker said that the role of non-Muslim communities in the development of Pakistan is an irrefutable reality. Ayaz Sadiq also said that the constitution imparts provision of all basic rights to minorities.

Speaker in his message on the eve of Easter urged the parliamentarians and citizens to pro-actively play their part in peace-keeping and in promotion of inter-faith harmony, as these are the pre-requisites for socio-economic prosperity and a progressive society.

In addition, he reaffirmed that the rights and privileges of all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs, are guaranteed and safe-guarded by the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Moreover, the Speaker stressed on the need for engaging in legislation aimed at enhancing inter-faith harmony, while adopting a non-partisan approach and working beyond party lines for the betterment of all the non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.

Furthermore, he praised the Christian community while acknowledging their valuable contributions towards socio-economic progress, since the creation of Pakistan and reaffirmed the notion of equality, stressed by the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ghulam Mustafa extended hearty felicitations and stated that all non-Muslim communities of Pakistan are provided with the rights & privileges to practice their religion freely according to the constitution and also as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah all citizens must play their part in promotion of inter-faith harmony and peace. He further praised minorities for their loyalty towards Pakistan & for their services rendered for the betterment and progress of Pakistan.