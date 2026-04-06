Ayaz meets Deputy Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar at Parliament House.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the overall regional situation were discussed in detail.

The Speaker inquired about the health of the Foreign Minister and extended his good wishes.

He appreciated Pakistan’s positive and constructive role in the current Middle East situation and commended the diplomatic efforts of the Foreign Minister.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to effectively and proactively present its stance at the global level and to continue its efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also included discussion on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s austerity drive.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the austerity measures undertaken by the National Assembly Secretariat and termed these a positive development.

Both leaders agreed on the need to ensure continuity in measures aimed at the efficient and prudent utilization of national resources.