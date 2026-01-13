Ayaz meet CM, Governor Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail Tuesday met with Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting.

The meeting held detailed discussions on the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan, public welfare initiatives, and other matters of mutual interest.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring peace, stability, and sustainable development in the province through coordinated efforts between the federal and provincial governments.

Ayaz Sadiq underscored that social development and inclusive growth are essential for the progress of Balochistan.

He reiterated that the development of Balochistan is integral to Pakistan’s overall progress and prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that the federal government accords top priority to the timely and effective implementation of infrastructure, education, and health projects in Balochistan.

He reaffirmed that the welfare and development of the people of Balochistan remain a national priority.

Ayaz Sadiq further emphasized that through the joint efforts of Parliament and the federal government, sustainable development in Balochistan would be ensured.

He remarked that Balochistan holds a special place close to the heart and that addressing the challenges faced by the province is among the foremost priorities of the present government.

The delegation appreciated the initiatives of the security forces and law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace and order in the province.

They also lauded the Speaker’s role in strengthening coordination between federal and provincial democratic institutions, as well as his effective conduct of the National Assembly proceedings.