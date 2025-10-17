Ayaz lauds security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack in Mir Ali

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has lauded the security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack in Mir Ali.

The Speaker paid glowing tribute to the courage and professionalism of the officers and soldiers, saying that the nation takes great pride in the bravery and dedication of its security personnel.

He said that the security forces have once again foiled the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

The Speaker praised their unwavering resolve and commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security institutions.

He said that as long as Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are present, the enemies will never succeed in achieving their malicious objectives.

Reaffirming national unity, the Speaker said the entire nation remains united in the fight against terrorism.