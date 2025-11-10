Ayaz lauds security forces for successful anti-terrorism operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their successful counter-terrorism operations.

“I salute the courage and bravery of our security personnel who eliminated 20 terrorists in a successful operation,” said Ayaz Sadiq.

He said that the sacrifices of the security forces for the protection of the nation and the restoration of peace are unparalleled.

“Our forces have always rendered invaluable sacrifices for the safety and sovereignty of the country,” the Speaker added.

Ayaz Sadiq commended the determination and commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and other institutions in the complete eradication of terrorism.

He said the nation’s unity in the fight against terrorism has paved the way for peace, stability and development in the country.

“The role of our security institutions in thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists is truly commendable,” he emphasized.

He said that national unity and institutional cooperation are essential for the total elimination of terrorism.

“The brave soldiers who have laid down their lives in the war against terror are the pride of the nation,” the Speaker said.