Ayaz felicitates Pakistan U-19 cricket team for winning Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on winning the Asia Cup 2025, terming the victory against traditional rivals India a reflection of the young players’ hard work, commitment and passion.

In a congratulatory message issued here on Sunday, the Speaker said that the national U-19 team displayed outstanding performance and consistency throughout the tournament, culminating in a memorable win in the final.

He said the triumph had brought pride and honour to the country and the nation.

Ayaz Sadiq also extended his congratulations to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the team management and the coaching staff for their efforts in grooming talented young cricketers.

The Speaker praised the team’s unity, morale and professional approach, saying that the players demonstrated exemplary teamwork and resilience on the field.

He said that Pakistan’s youth possess extraordinary potential and represent the bright future of the country.

Expressing his best wishes for the national Under-19 team, Ayaz Sadiq said that the entire nation was proud of the young cricketers’ achievement and hoped they would continue to perform with the same spirit in future competitions.