Ayaz felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning T-20 series

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on their remarkable victory in the T-20 series against South Africa.

He lauded the players for their exceptional teamwork, discipline and outstanding performance throughout the series.

The Speaker said that the national team’s splendid triumph has brought immense pride and joy to the entire nation.

“Our players have once again demonstrated their immense talent and determination, raising the country’s flag high with dignity,” he remarked.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed full confidence in the abilities of the national team, saying that Pakistan’s cricketers possess the skills and spirit to defeat any opponent in the world.

He also extended his best wishes to the team for their future endeavors.

The Speaker expressed hope that the Pakistan cricket team will continue its journey of success with the same passion, commitment, and unity, bringing further glory to the nation.