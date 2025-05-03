26 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 4, 2025
National

Ayaz felicitates armed forces, scientists, engineers on successful test of Abdali Weapon System

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces, scientists and engineers of the country on the successful test of the Abdali Weapon System.
In his congratulatory message, the Speaker said that the successful test of the Abdali Weapon System has further strengthened Pakistan’s defense capabilities and stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to ensuring its security.
He emphasized that the professional services of the scientists and engineers who have made Pakistan’s defense impregnable will always be remembered.
Ayaz Sadiq expressed pride in the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, acknowledging their tireless efforts in reinforcing the country’s defense.
He said the entire nation holds their talents in high regard and prays for their continued success.
Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s defense is in strong and secure hands and no adversary can dare to look at the country with ill intent as long as the armed forces stand guard.
The Speaker offered his best wishes to the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, calling them national heroes and a source of pride for the country.
