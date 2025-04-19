Ayaz extends felicitations to Christian community on Easter

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has conveyed his warm felicitations to the Christian Members of Parliament and the Christian community across the country on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

In his message, the Speaker acknowledged the pivotal and commendable contributions of non-Muslim communities particularly the Christian community towards the development, cohesion, and advancement of the nation.

He reaffirmed that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan unequivocally guarantees equal rights, freedoms and protections to all citizens irrespective of religion, caste or creed.

He emphasized that interfaith harmony, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence constitute essential pillars of a progressive, stable, and inclusive society.

He called upon all segments of society, particularly public representatives, to collectively promote these values in accordance with constitutional mandates and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that national unity and social harmony are indispensable for sustainable peace and socio-economic development.

Acting Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also extended cordial Easter greetings to the Christian community.

In his message, he reiterated that religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal constitutional rights.

He further reaffirmed the inclusive vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, advocating equal citizenship, dignity, and opportunity for all.

The Acting Speaker lauded the Christian community for its unwavering loyalty and valuable services in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and public welfare.

He expressed hope that the occasion of Easter would serve as a renewed commitment to the shared values of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect among all citizens of the country.