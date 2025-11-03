Ayaz expresses sorrow over loss of lives by earthquake in Afghanistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and property, caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, the Speaker conveyed his profound sympathy to the affected people.

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Afghan people, saying that the Parliament and people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Afghan brothers in this hour of trial.

The Speaker also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the swift recovery of those injured in the earthquake.