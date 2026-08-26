Ayaz expresses profound grief over death of newborns in PIMS fire

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed profound grief, sorrow and anguish over the death newborns in a fire that broke out here at the Mother and Child Health Center, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq described the tragic loss of innocent newborns as an extremely distressing, heartbreaking and irreparable tragedy.

He said that the loss of their beloved children was an immense sorrow for the bereaved parents and expressed solidarity with the bereaved parents and their families in this hour of profound grief.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed his heartfelt condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the parents and families of the deceased newborns.

He said that the entire nation was deeply saddened by this heartbreaking tragedy and stood with the bereaved families in this difficult hour.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the tragic loss of innocent lives had left the entire nation deeply grieved.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the affected families and prayed that Allah Almighty might bless the departed souls with a place in His infinite mercy and grant the bereaved parents and families strength, courage and patience to bear this irreparable loss.