Ayaz expresses grief over passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on his behalf and on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan, has expressed grief and sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the bereaved family and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates, saying that the people and Parliament of Pakistan stand with them in this hour of grief.

He said that the remarkable services rendered by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the betterment and development of UAE and Dubai will be remembered for a long time to come.

Ayaz Sadiq prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.