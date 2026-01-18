Ayaz expresses grief over deadly fire incident at Gul Plaza

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic fire incident at Gul Plaza Market in Karachi, which resulted in the loss of precious human lives and caused extensive damage to property.

In a statement, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He said that the entire nation shares the pain and grief of the affected families in this difficult time.

Ayaz Sadiq also prayed for the early and complete recovery of the injured and termed the tragedy a moment of profound sorrow for the whole country.

He said the news of loss of valuable lives and large-scale destruction of property as extremely distressing.

The Speaker urged the concerned authorities to ensure all possible assistance and relief to the affected individuals and traders.

He stressed the need for effective and practical measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ayaz Sadiq said that ensuring proper safety arrangements and effective fire safety measures in buildings was essential to avert similar tragedies.

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and patience and strength to the bereaved families.