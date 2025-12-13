Ayaz congratulates independent group on success in PBC elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Bhoon, and other members of the Independent Group on their remarkable success in the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections.

NA Speaker also conveyed his best wishes to all lawyers elected in the Pakistan Bar Council elections.

He said that the role of the legal fraternity in strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values is highly commendable.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the lawyers’ community plays a pivotal role in safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring the delivery of justice.

He said that lawyers are the custodians of constitutional supremacy and the rule of law in the country.

Ayaz assured the newly elected members of the Pakistan Bar Council of his full support in addressing the issues faced by the legal fraternity.

He stressed that close coordination and cooperation between the Bench and the Bar are essential for the effective dispensation of justice.

Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the success of the newly elected members and expressed hope that they would continue to serve the cause of justice with dedication and integrity.