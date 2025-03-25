Ayaz condoles passing of mother of COAS

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to General Syed Asim Munir and his family, Ayaz Sadiq remarked that mother is an invaluable blessing from Allah Almighty, for which there is no substitute in this world.

He said that the loss of mother is an irreparable loss. Furthermore, he added that the void left by a mother’s passing can never be filled.

Ayaz Sadiq said that in this moment of sadness, he stood with General Syed Asim Munir and his family.

NA Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul with the highest ranks in Jannah and strength and patience to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss.