Ayaz condoles demise of former federal minister for interior

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sorrow and deep grief over the passing of former Federal Minister for Interior, Raja Nadir Parvez.

In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and said that he stands in solidarity with them during this moment of profound grief.

He said that the late Raja Nadir Parvez was a seasoned politician and an active parliamentarian who rendered valuable services for the promotion of democratic values and public welfare.

The Speaker said that the deceased’s political and parliamentary contributions will be remembered for a long time.

Ayaz Sadiq prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.