Ayaz condemns suicide attack on anti-smuggling police checkpoint in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the “Aman Mela Police Check Post,” an anti-smuggling checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Speaker expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.

Ayaz Sadiq said the cowardly acts of terrorists could not shake the nation’s firm resolve to combat terrorism.

He said people from all walks of life had rendered unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain,” the Speaker said, adding that the fight against terrorism would continue until the menace was completely eliminated.

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience and fortitude for the bereaved families.