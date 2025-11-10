Ayaz condemns attack on Wana Cadet College

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Wana Cadet College in South Waziristan and paid rich tribute to the security forces for successfully thwarting the attack and sending two terrorists to hell.

The Speaker said that the timely and effective response by the security forces prevented a major tragedy. “The nation salutes the courage and professionalism of our security forces,” he remarked.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces are highly capable and remain ever ready to defend the country.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces like a solid rock wall.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country,” the Speaker said, reaffirming the nation’s collective resolve against extremist and hostile elements.

He said that the security forces will continue robust operations against the evils of Khawarij and the Hindustan-backed miscreants to ensure lasting peace and security in the homeland.