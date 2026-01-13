Ayaz, Chairman Senate pledge stronger parliamentary coordination

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening coordination among the country’s constitutional and legislative institutions and to promoting parliamentary harmony.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani here.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was also present, said a news release.

Chairman Senate warmly welcomed the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. The meeting featured a detailed exchange of views on legislative affairs, the effective role of Parliament, and other matters of mutual interest.

Both the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman Senate reiterated their resolve to uphold parliamentary traditions, strengthen democratic values, and enhance cooperation between the National Assembly and the Senate to make the legislative process more effective and responsive to national interests.

Chairman Senate praised Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his positive and constructive role in promoting dialogue between the government and the opposition.

He also appreciated the Speaker for treating members of all political parties with complete impartiality and for conducting the proceedings of the House in a transparent and unbiased manner.

Ayaz Sadiq thanked the Chairman Senate for the warm reception and his kind remarks.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly also commended Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for his transparent, impartial, and dignified conduct as Chairman Senate.