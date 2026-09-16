Ayaz calls for stronger parliamentary action to address climate change

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday called for stronger parliamentary leadership, democratic accountability and international cooperation to effectively address the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Addressing the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, Ayaz Sadiq also referred, without naming any country or delegation, to issues relating to sudden flows of water in rivers and the withholding of water, highlighting the broader implications of water-related challenges in the context of climate change.

While Ayaz Sadiq was addressing, members of the Indian delegation started to create disordeliness during the speech.

The chair intervened and called for decorum and order so that the speech could continue. Even after some time, The Jamican Speaker and host of the meeting has also grabbed a mic from a member of Indian delegation while he was talking. This made Indian delegation a laughing stock in the hall.

Despite the brief interruption, the Speaker continued his address, reiterating that climate adaptation could only be made effective through fair financial support, democratic accountability, international cooperation, and sustained parliamentary engagement.

Ayaz Sadiq’s address was well listened attentively by participants, with international delegates appreciating his emphasis on climate justice, parliamentary oversight, democratic accountability, and collective action to address the global challenge of climate change.

Fuerthermore, Ayaz Sadiq said that climate adaptation policies should be formulated with effective public participation, while democratic institutions must exercise meaningful oversight over climate-related policies and their implementation.

He emphasized that climate change was affecting various aspects of human life, including food security, water availability, and public health.

The speaker also said that Pakistan is among the countries most severely affected by climate change and stressed that addressing the challenge required climate justice, equitable financial support, and the meaningful involvement of democratic institutions.

He said that international climate finance should remain within the ambit of parliamentary oversight to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective utilization of resources.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the role of Pakistan’s Parliament in promoting climate adaptation through legislation, budgetary oversight, and the work of parliamentary committees.

He said that parliaments had an important role in translating climate policies into practical action and ensuring that climate-related commitments were effectively implemented.

The speaker further emphasized the need for the inclusion of women, youth and other segments of society in efforts to address climate change.

He called upon parliaments across the Commonwealth to share experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches to strengthen resilience against climate-related risks.

Ayaz Sadiq stressed that parliamentary dialogue on global challenges such as climate change should remain purposeful and constructive.

“Parliaments should promote cooperation and meaningful dialogue rather than differences in addressing climate change challenges,” he said, adding that strong democratic institutions were essential for building strong and resilient societies.