Ayaz calls for stronger Pakistan–EU inter-parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday emphasized that strengthened inter-parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and European Union (EU) member states can play a vital role in fostering mutual understanding and enhancing cooperation.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan, Mr. Raimundas Karoblis, at the Parliament House.

The Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening cordial relations with the EU and highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing shared interests.

Ayaz Sadiq warmly welcomed the EU Ambassador and underscored the significance of sustained parliamentary engagement.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on Pakistan-EU bilateral relations, prospects for expanding cooperation across various sectors and key regional and global developments.

The Speaker conveyed his best wishes for peace and stability in Europe, particularly in Ukraine and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis congratulated Pakistan on its GSP+ status and expressed strong interest in further strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union.

He also appreciated the positive role played by the Pakistani diaspora in EU member states, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the development and prosperity of European societies.

The Ambassador commended Ayaz Sadiq for his efforts in promoting democratic values and for conducting the proceedings of the National Assembly in a democratic, transparent and impartial manner.