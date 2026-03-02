Axle load compliance vital for transporters, national infrastructure: Abdul Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that axle load compliance was in the best interest of goods transporters as well as the country’s road infrastructure, reiterating the government’s full support to the transport industry.

He expressed these views while talking to a high-level delegation of the All Pakistan Goods Transport Association (APGTA) led by its Chairperson Ch. Qamar Zaman Gill, which called on him here at the Ministry of Communications, said a press release.

The federal minister said that strict adherence to axle load compliance is not merely a regulatory requirement but a strategic benefit for the Goods Transporters themselves. He highlighted that compliance significantly reduces vehicle wear and tear, minimizes maintenance costs, and is essential for the preservation of the country’s road infrastructure. Maintaining prescribed load limits is beneficial for the overall business ecosystem,” he stated. He urged the association to play a proactive role in convincing all stakeholders across the country to ensure everyone is on the same page regarding national compliance.

The delegation headed by Ch. Qamar Zaman Gill and President Muhammad Awais Chaudhry, expressed their alignment with the Government’s vision, informing the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan that the Association firmly believes in upholding court decisions and adhering to established rules. The representatives noted that violations of axle load limits impact them negatively, leading to increased fuel consumption, higher accident rates, and unfavorable market rates due to non-compliance by certain factions. Addressing the recent challenges, Abdul Aleem Khan noted that while the

Government had to provide certain reliefs following strikes by a faction of the transporters, it is imperative for the association to realize that long-term sustainability lies in self-regulation. The discussion specifically focused on the implementation of these standards across Motorway M1 and the GT Road. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan concluded by reiterating the Government’s commitment to supporting the transport industry while ensuring the safety and longevity of Pakistan’s vital communication.

Secretary Communications was also present during the meeting. Muhammad Awais Choudhary Chairmen APGTA, Imdad Hussain Naqvi Senior Vice Chairman APGTA, Rana Asim Shakoor, Haji Liaqat Ali, Malik Nisar Awan, Choudhary Khalid Arain and Malik Rafeeq Awan were also part of the visiting delegation.