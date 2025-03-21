Awais Leghari meets WB Country Director, discusses feasibility of Matiari-Moro Transmission line project

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Friday met with Mr. Najy Benhassine, World Bank (WB) Country Director, World Bank Group experts, and IFC Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh and discussed the initial feasibility of the Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line project.

The project is a key component of Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, designed to improve the stability and performance of the national transmission network, said a press release issued here.

Its goal is to improve voltage stability, ensure effective electricity transmission from north to south, and facilitate the integration of large-scale renewable energy sources. Additionally, various aspects of the project were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister clarified that under any procurement model, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) must retain control over the transmission system and operations, while tariffs will be determined according to NEPRA regulations to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Awais Leghari also emphasized that, while the project has numerous benefits, its success depends on the effective resolution of the “right of way” issue. Until this challenge is addressed, effective implementation of the project will not be possible.

Minister of State Mr. Abdul Rehman Kanju also participated in the meeting.