Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Saturday invited the Chinese company LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. to set up solar PV manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

In a meeting with President of LONGi Green Energy Company, Zhenguo Li, the minister invited him to set up the solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Power Division here.

The minister briefed the Company’s President about the solar potential in Pakistan adding that the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix was rapidly being increased.

Mr Zhenguo Li assured his full support to promote solar energy in Pakistan.