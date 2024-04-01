Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari while terming performance of Customer Care Service Centres of power distribution companies (DISCOs) unsatisfactory on Monday directed Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) to ensure follow up of all received complaints.

Chairing a meeting on working of customer care service centres here, he said, ” every complaint received at the customer care centers across the country should be followed up with a phone call”.

He said that the consumers should also be informed about the steps being taken to address their complaints, said a statement issued here.

This initiative sought to improve communication and transparency in the complaint resolution process.

The minister pointed out wrong reporting of addressal of consumer’s complaints in the meeting. He also directed comprehensive analysis of all complaint received since 2018.

The objective is to determine the percentage of complaints initially marked as resolved but later deemed invalid, thereby enhancing accountability and transparency within the sector.

The Minister emphasized the importance of making this data accessible to the general public.

In efforts to expedite complaint resolution, Minister Leghari directed a thorough reevaluation of complaint redressal time-frames. He also reiterated the importance of strict adherence to load shedding guidelines, with zero tolerance for any additional load shedding beyond the established formula.

Awais also instructed PITC to develop its customer care center on modern lines.

He underscored the need for accountability by stating that individuals found negligent in addressing complaints according to PITC standards would face penalties, including charges of inefficiency and negligence in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).