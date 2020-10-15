ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and got briefing on the outsourcing process of the country’s major airports.

He was informed that as per directions of the cabinet, an audit firm would be hired in the initial phase to carry forward the process in accordance with the best international practices, an Aviation Division news release said.

Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Board of Investment Chairman Atif R Bokhari, Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy, senior officials of the Aviation Division and Civil Aviation Authority were also present in the meeting.