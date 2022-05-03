Aviation Minister directs PIA to provide accommodation to passengers facing delays at Jeddah airport

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday directed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management to provide hotel accommodation to passengers facing delays in getting flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after the airport authorities shifted all international flights to the North Terminal due to ‘massive rush’ of air travelers.

Accordingly, the PIA Chief Executive Officer made a telephonic contact with the Jeddah airport authorities formally requested for the facilitation of Pakistani passengers, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release.

He said PIA Station Manager Tariq Majeed and Deputy Station Manager Khizar could be contacted at +966 54 3203438 and +966 55 4553342 respective for timely information about flights’ timing.

Passengers could also get information about flights from PIA Call Center by calling at 786 786 111.

Earlier in a press statement, the spokesman while explaining the prevailing situation at the Jeddah airport said all airlines’ flights departing from Jeddah were facing extended delays.

He said passengers at the airport were facing difficulties in check-in as there were only four boarding gates at the North Terminal that were insufficient to handle the increased number of travelers. So, he said, the delay was expected in tonight’s (Tuesday) flights.

Accordingly, the spokesman said the PIA administration had issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to its passengers, while the national flag carrier’s officials in Jeddah were constantly in contact with the Saudi authorities.

He said PIA’s local teams in collaboration with the airport authorities were making arrangements to reduce delay time in the flights’ departure. “The PIA’s CEO himself is monitoring the situation.”

The spokesman said Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique was also taking a moment-to-moment review of the situation so that the suffering of Pakistani passengers could be minimized.

He said the PIA management extended an apology to passengers in advance and hoped the passengers would understand the situation and cooperate with the national flag carrier.