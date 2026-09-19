Automotive industry contributes beyond vehicle production: Gilani

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP):Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that a strong automotive industry contributes far beyond vehicle production, as it supports employment, engineering capabilities, technology transfer, localisation and a wider network of domestic suppliers.

He said this while addressing the Pakistan International Auto Show Gala Dinner organised by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at a local hotel on Saturday.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said, “Tonight is an occasion to recognise achievement, enterprise and perseverance. I warmly congratulate all the award winners. Your accomplishments reflect not only individual excellence but also the capability, resilience and innovative potential of Pakistan’s automotive and engineering sector.”

He further said, “Here, we see components, machinery and engineering solutions representing years of investment, technical learning and hard work by Pakistani entrepreneurs, engineers, technicians and workers.”

“Industrialisation is often spoken of in theory. Here, it takes a clear shape,” he said, adding that the industry demands precision, consistency and long-term commitment—qualities that deserved recognition.

The Senate chairman said that the companies present at the event had persevered through difficult years, investing in localisation and demonstrating their confidence in Pakistan not through words but through efforts and capital.

He said, “The sector continues to face challenges, including access to inputs, financing pressures, changing market conditions and the need for greater policy predictability. These concerns merit constructive and sustained engagement among industry, government and Parliament.”

He maintained that industry growth was closely connected with the broader strength of the country’s manufacturing economy.

“As Chairman of the Senate, I believe Parliament has an important role in providing a platform for dialogue, understanding the concerns and perspectives of productive sectors, and contributing through its legislative and oversight functions to achieving an environment conducive to sustainable economic activity,” he said.

Pakistan’s geographical location places it at the crossroads of Central Asia, the Gulf and Africa, he said, adding that an industry that had mastered international standards had every reason to look outward with confidence and shift from relying solely on the domestic market to exploring international opportunities.

Gilani said, “Equally important is investment in people. Our engineers, technicians and graduates who choose to build their careers here are the true capital of this sector.”

He said the Pakistan International Auto Show was an inspiration, demonstrating what Pakistani enterprise had achieved through innovation, investment and technical expertise.

“May this evening inspire greater ambition, partnerships and renewed confidence in Pakistan’s industrial potential,” he said.

Earlier, PAAPAM Chairman Usman Aslam Malik and organiser Syed Nabeel Hashmi also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the Senate chairman distributed awards as well.