Australian HC promotes girls through cricket

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The 5th Australian High Commission (AHC)-Jalaluddin Cricket Academy (JCA) Girls’ School Cricket Cup in Karachi brought together 60 girls from four schools for an inspiring day of competition and camaraderie.

The tournament followed a two-week coaching clinic. Prominent figures from Pakistan’s cricket community—including legendary cricketer Javed Miandad, former national team captain Mushtaq Mohammad, and women’s team player Kainat Imtiaz—shared their experience and leadership skills with girls from the Ismail Academy, Nasra Public School, Greenland Schools, and Happy Home Orphanage, said in a press release issued here.

During the tournament members of Australia’s visiting Over-40s Cricket Team also worked with the girls to build confidence, foster teamwork, and develop leadership skills.

“Australia’s continued support for girls’ cricket in Pakistan promotes gender equality, diversity and inclusion, and empowers girls through access to sport,” said Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane.

“We started in 2016 with an annual tournament in Islamabad and have since expanded to Lahore and Karachi.

Australia and Pakistan share a passion for cricket, and the Australian High Commission is pleased to support initiatives that break barriers and create opportunities for girls to thrive across Pakistan.”

JCA Chairman and former Pakistan test cricketer, Jalaluddin praised the initiative. “Grassroots cricket development is vital for the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan. This partnership with the Australian High Commission will go a long way in creating opportunities for young girls.”