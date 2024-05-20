Australian Defence Chief calls on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

RAWALPINDI, May 20 (APP): Chief of Defence Forces Australia, General Angus J. Campbell is on official visit to Pakistan for 13th Round of Pakistan – Australia, Defence and Security Talks and 10th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Monday .

During the meeting, the two senior military leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on defence and security cooperation, regional dynamics, and global security challenges, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Angus J. Campbell, was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

