Austerity policy to be strictly enforced; no laxity to be tolerated: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the austerity policy he had announced a day earlier would be enforced strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the policy, said the “historic” decisions made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. The committee would meet at least fortnightly.

To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

Other committee members would include Special Assistant to PM Jahanzeb Khan, Principal Secretary to PM and federal finance secretary.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on the full enforcement of the policy.

Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor Qamar Zaman Kaira, State Minister Hashim Notezai, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.