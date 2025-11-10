Aurangzeb Khichi pays tribute to Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned scholar, educationist, and intellectual Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra.

In his condolence message, the Minister said that Dr. Zehra’s demise is an irreparable loss to Pakistan’s academic, literary, and intellectual community.

He added that she devoted her life to the pursuit of knowledge, research, and service to humanity, setting an inspiring example for generations to come.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi praised Dr. Zehra’s remarkable contributions to the promotion of the national language, intellectual development, and women’s education, saying that her legacy will continue to guide and inspire future scholars.

Extending heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, students, and academic community, the Minister prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and give patience and strength to the bereaved family.

He further said that the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture pays tribute to Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra’s lifelong services and will take steps to preserve and promote her scholarly and intellectual work.