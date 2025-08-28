Thursday, August 28, 2025
Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Thursday inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), stressing the urgent need for collective measures to tackle climate change.
He said tree plantation was essential not only for expanding the country’s green cover but also for ensuring a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable future. “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and tree plantation drives are a vital investment in Pakistan’s ecological future,” the minister remarked, urging citizens, especially the youth, to actively participate in the campaign.
Launched under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the nationwide campaign aims to plant millions of trees to restore biodiversity, curb environmental pollution, and mitigate the adverse effects of global warming.
Students from schools and colleges also took part in the PNCA ceremony, highlighting the government’s focus on engaging young people in environmental protection.
The Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, together with PNCA and allied institutions, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen the country’s cultural, social, and environmental fabric.
