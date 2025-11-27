Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates Indonesian Book Corner at National Library of Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Thursday inaugurated the Indonesian Book Corner at the National Library of Pakistan (NLP), marking a significant step in cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The ceremony also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Library of Pakistan and the National Library of Indonesia.

Speaking at the event, Khichi said the inauguration held special importance as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

He noted that Pakistan and Indonesia share a bond rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and longstanding cooperation in culture, education, and international forums.

He said the Indonesian Corner would serve as a bridge between the peoples of both nations, offering access to Indonesia’s literature, heritage, and intellectual traditions.

“Such initiatives strengthen not only our institutions but also the people-to-people connections that define enduring friendships,” he added.

The minister highlighted that the MoU between the two national libraries would enhance collaboration through book exchanges, joint cultural activities, training, and research cooperation.

He appreciated the Embassy of Indonesia for its support and lauded the National Library of Pakistan for promoting international cultural linkages.

Indonesian Ambassador Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, while addressing the ceremony, said the Indonesian Corner would help deepen mutual understanding among the people of the two brotherly countries.

He said the facility contained books and reference materials covering Indonesia’s politics, economy, security, culture, tourism, foreign policy, culinary traditions, and national development.

The ambassador said the MoU signed between the two national libraries marked a new beginning in institutional cooperation. “I am excited to see the tangible outcomes of such collaborations,” he remarked, expressing confidence that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen in line with shared cultural and historical heritage.

Ambassador Sukotjo thanked the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture and the National Library of Pakistan for their support.

He also appreciated former and current NLP leadership for their contributions to the initiative.

The event was attended by the Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad and Ambassador of Thailand, Rongvudi Virabutr, ASEAN ambassadors and high commissioners, Prime Secretary of the National Library of Indonesia, Joko Santoso, Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Shahzad Muzaffar and other distinguished guests.