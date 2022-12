ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Begum Najma Hameed, aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurnagzeb and sister of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s leader Tahira Aurangzeb, passed away in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Begum Najma Hameed was the senior leader of PML-N and got elected as senator twice.

The announcement regarding her funeral would be made shortly.