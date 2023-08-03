August 5 one of most darkest chapters in Kashmir’s history: Saghar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar terming August 5 as one of the darkest chapters of Jammu and Kashmir’s recent history said the Kashmiris do not accept Modi-led Indian government’s illegal actions it had taken on the day in 2019 in violation of the UN resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad, Thursday, said, it was on August 5 in 2019 when the RSS-backed apartheid regime led by Modi snatched all political, social, religious, and other basic rights of the people of occupied territory by dint of force and as such the Kashmiris observe the day as ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’.

He said that India’s illegal action to strip Kashmir of its special status was an attack on Kashmir’s unique identity and aimed at changing the internationally disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination”.

The policies of oppression and suppression by India, he said, cannot deter the Kashmiri people from getting their inalienable right, Saghar added.

The APHC-AJK Convener urged the Kashmiris all over the world to hold protest demonstrations on August 5 against Indian aggression and to draw the attention of the world towards the plight of the people of Kashmir.