Audio leaks shatter Imran’s ‘false conspiracy narrative’: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the latest audio leaks had shattered Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s “false narrative of foreign conspiracy.”

In an Interview, she said everything became crystal clear after the latest audio leak, which had exposed Imran’s “detestable face” before the nation.

She said that each and every word of Imran Khan had been proved wrong, rather his ‘conspiracy aimed at spewing hatred and creating chaos in the country’ was exposed.

She said that in the rallies Imran used to ask the people to avoid voting the turncoats but behind the scene he was caught admitting that he had “bought five assembly members and asking the unknown person in the leaked audio call to arrange buying five more.”

“Imran’s deeds do not match his preachings of honesty,” she said, adding the PTI chairman failed to prove his accusations of horse trading against the coalition government.

The latest audio leak, however, exposed Imran that he himself was involved in the abhorrable horse trading practice, she added.

To a question, she sympathized with the supporters of Imran, who were now questioning his lies after the audio leaks. Imran who was desperate to regain power had no courage to render apology to his supporters for befooling them, she added.

To another question, Maryam said every body knew that how Imran was ‘launched’ in the year 2011 and who was behind his 2014 sit-in and the rigging in 2018 general election. Nawaz Sharif was popular among the public, but he was disqualified and sent behind the bars to pave the way for Imran Khan to come into power. Even Nawaz’s electable candidates were also ousted from the field.

Then Balochistan government, she said, was also toppled through horse-trading. Mir Hasil Bizenjo was defeated in Senate chairman election held in July 2019 despite having the confidence of majority members, she recalled.

To a query, the PML-N leader said talks were not possible with “FFF (foreign funded fitna)”. It was proven fact that Imran Khan was funded from abroad for creating chaos in the country, she alleged.