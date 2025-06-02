36.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 2, 2025
National

Auction of Bahria Town properties scheduled for June 12 under anti-corruption law

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will auction several immovable properties of Bahria Town on Thursday, June 12 at 11:00 AM at its Regional Office near Lal Masjid, Islamabad.
The auction is being held for the recovery of a defaulted plea bargain amount under Section 33-E of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.
The properties up for auction include the Bahria Town Corporate Office at Plot No. 7-E, Park Road, Phase 2, Rawalpindi, and the Bahria Town Corporate Office II at Plot No. 7-D, Park Road, Phase 2, Rawalpindi.
Other properties include Robesh Market and Lawn in Bahria Garden City near the Golf Course, Bahria Town, Islamabad, and Arena Cinema at Plot No. 984, Board A, Bahria Town Phase 4, Rawalpindi and Safari Club at Plot No. 27, Safari Villas One, Bahria Town Rawalpindi.
NAB has arranged a briefing for interested buyers two days before the auction at its Regional Office near Lal Masjid, Islamabad.
