Attorney General congratulates newly elected office-bearers of Tehsil Bar Association Nowshera Wadi Soon

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Attorney General of Pakistan, Malik Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday met with the newly elected office-bearers of the Tehsil Bar Association Nowshera Wadi Soon and congratulated them on their electoral success.

According to details, the delegation was led by President of the Tehsil Bar Association Nowshera Wadi Soon, Malik Aamir Awan, and included Vice President Malik Waseem Ahmed Khan and Joint Secretary Malik Khush Naseeb.

During the meeting, Malik Mansoor Usman Awan extended his felicitations to the newly elected representatives and expressed confidence that they would discharge their legal and constitutional responsibilities with integrity, transparency, and in accordance with the principles of the rule of law. He hoped that their efforts would further enhance the reputation of the Nowshera Tehsil Bar.

The Attorney General noted that it was encouraging to see young lawyers elected with a clear mandate, and expressed his belief that they would play a key role in making the bar more active, effective, and responsive to the needs of the legal community.

The newly elected office-bearers thanked Malik Mansoor Usman Awan for his time and support, and particularly appreciated his practical steps and initiatives aimed at addressing long-standing deprivations in Wadi Soon and Khushab district. They acknowledged his efforts toward improving access to justice and development in the region.